The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) 2022 Congress to be held September 23-25 in Shenzhen, China

Today News

ICA Congress 2022 with the theme of “Colorful World, Shining China” will be held in Shenzhen China and will include a live event for Chinese attendees and a virtual presentation for global participants.

The event, which will be held in the spectacular IBC Mall building in Shenzhen, will include the ICA Congress Summit Forum (September 23-25), the Global Jewelry Design Competition and Art N Color Themed Exhibition being staged simultaneously (September 16-October 16), and a fashion exhibition and colored gemstone jewelry auction.

This grand hybrid event will build channels for ICA members to enter the Chinese market and establish platforms enabling China and other countries to develop business and broaden cultural exchanges.

The ICA is a worldwide body specifically created to benefit the global colored gemstone industry by advancing and promoting the knowledge and appreciation of colored gemstones.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





