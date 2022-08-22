Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
Galileo identifies multiple gold targets at Zim project
The company said the survey has successfully mapped magnetic greenstone lithologies, the most likely host for gold mineralisation in the region, together with geological structures, which typically act as conduits for mineralising fluids.
These greenstones, it said, have remained unexplored, hidden beneath relatively shallow alluvial and Karoo sandstone cover.
"The area covered by our licences and the recent airborne survey has historically been a prolific source of small-scale gold mines and continues to support operating mines today,” said Galileo chief executive Colin Bird.
"Our mission was to examine the potential for a major gold system and the evidence certainly points to the possibility of a large gold system discovery.”
Zimbabwe has long been a significant gold producer, primarily from Greenstone Belt quartz ‘reef’ deposits.
The largest current producer is Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc from its Blanket Gold Mine, which currently operates at a depth of about 750m below the surface on multiple ore shoots and produced approximately 55,000 ounces of gold in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished