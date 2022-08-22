Galileo identifies multiple gold targets at Zim project

Galileo Resources has identified multiple gold targets following an aeromagnetic and radiometric survey at its Bulawayo Gold Project, in Zimbabwe.

The company said the survey has successfully mapped magnetic greenstone lithologies, the most likely host for gold mineralisation in the region, together with geological structures, which typically act as conduits for mineralising fluids.

These greenstones, it said, have remained unexplored, hidden beneath relatively shallow alluvial and Karoo sandstone cover.

"The area covered by our licences and the recent airborne survey has historically been a prolific source of small-scale gold mines and continues to support operating mines today,” said Galileo chief executive Colin Bird.

"Our mission was to examine the potential for a major gold system and the evidence certainly points to the possibility of a large gold system discovery.”

Zimbabwe has long been a significant gold producer, primarily from Greenstone Belt quartz ‘reef’ deposits.

The largest current producer is Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc from its Blanket Gold Mine, which currently operates at a depth of about 750m below the surface on multiple ore shoots and produced approximately 55,000 ounces of gold in 2019.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





