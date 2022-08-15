Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
Yesterday
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
SA PGM, gold miner cautious about battery metal deals
MiningMx reports that the caution was due to weak PGM prices and the miner was also facing a $1.2 billion legal suit, launched by Appian Capital Advisory, the UK private investor from which Sibanye-Stillwater had agreed to buy two mines in Brazil.
It walked out of the deal last December claiming a “material adverse advent”, but Appian was not happy with the decision.
Production at Sibanye-Stillwater’s US PGM mines was also halted due to flooding while a three-month strike at its gold mines in South Africa led to production losses.
Meanwhile, MiningMx quoted company chief executive Neal Froneman as saying that they are not interested in being a contract miner to electric vehicle battery manufacturers.
Sibanye-Stillwater prefers commercial relationships, which allows it to participate in the downstream industry.
“Are we going to invest in a car company, no! But we do want strategic formal relationships because we want to work in ecosystems with like-minded people and become pandemic-resilient,” Froneman said.
“I think you are going to see more of it. The supply of metal is going to be the key constraint in just about any of these transformations, so those that have the metal are going to have the leverage.”
