J-1 Exhibition and Congress in Moscow: the major event in the jewelry industry

De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
Yesterday
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
J-1 Exhibition and Congress in Moscow: the major event in the jewelry industry
Traditionally, the program of the exhibition includes a jewelry congress and a competition. The J-1 Congress is the largest business and educational event in the industry, which provides an opportunity to hear the opinions of the heads of leading jewelry companies, experts in jewelry history and fashion, editors-in-chief of the media, representatives of auction houses and professional educational institutions, as well as attend master classes from leading experts.
The presentations of each day of the congress this year for the first time will be divided into four thematic sections: J-Officials (giving the floor to the representatives of relevant ministries and regulatory bodies); J-Businesspersons (the day will be dedicated to business aspects); J-Masters (jewelry masters will share their knowledge) and J-Public (offering a wide range of topics for those who are interested in jewelry art).
Anna Minakova, a jewelry expert, journalist and creative director of Epic Jewelery, became the curator of the competition and the congress.
Within the framework of the exhibition, the winners of the J-1 competition among jewelers and designers will be given their awards. The best will be selected in various categories, among them, for the first time this year, "Jewelry Objects and Accessories", "Historical Heritage", and "Restoration". Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, a world-famous jeweler artist is to chair the jury, as it was in the previous two years. This time, the jury of the competition became international as it included Dixon Yun, a famous Hong Kong jeweler.
This year, for the first time, a press prize was established for the J-1 competition, which will be awarded by jewelry editors and independent journalists, and a public prize: the best sketch will be voted on the Typical Jeweler online platform.
The Kommersant Publishing House, The Blueprint and U Magazine are media partners of the exhibition.
“In these three years, we have come a long way and achieved tremendous results. Today, J-1 is not just a jewelry exhibition, but a working platform for the exchange of opinions and experience of all industry stakehlders,” comments Dina Nasyrova, Vice President of J-1.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished