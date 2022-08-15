J-1 Exhibition and Congress in Moscow: the major event in the jewelry industry

From August 31 to September 3, 2022, the Moscow Expocentre will host the J-1 International Jewelry Exhibition and Congress. This event has been bringing together representatives of all segments of the jewelry industry for the third year in a row: from production and business to art and education. Its goal is to create comfortable conditions for the support and promotion of jewelry craftsmanship both in Russia and on the world stage. Thanks to the new site, which is Expocentre, the exhibition has expanded its space. This year, its exhibitors include wholesale and retail jewelry companies, manufacturers and suppliers of jewelry and natural and synthetic stones, gemological laboratories, designers and premium jewelry brands.

Traditionally, the program of the exhibition includes a jewelry congress and a competition. The J-1 Congress is the largest business and educational event in the industry, which provides an opportunity to hear the opinions of the heads of leading jewelry companies, experts in jewelry history and fashion, editors-in-chief of the media, representatives of auction houses and professional educational institutions, as well as attend master classes from leading experts.

The presentations of each day of the congress this year for the first time will be divided into four thematic sections: J-Officials (giving the floor to the representatives of relevant ministries and regulatory bodies); J-Businesspersons (the day will be dedicated to business aspects); J-Masters (jewelry masters will share their knowledge) and J-Public (offering a wide range of topics for those who are interested in jewelry art).

Anna Minakova, a jewelry expert, journalist and creative director of Epic Jewelery, became the curator of the competition and the congress.

Within the framework of the exhibition, the winners of the J-1 competition among jewelers and designers will be given their awards. The best will be selected in various categories, among them, for the first time this year, "Jewelry Objects and Accessories", "Historical Heritage", and "Restoration". Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, a world-famous jeweler artist is to chair the jury, as it was in the previous two years. This time, the jury of the competition became international as it included Dixon Yun, a famous Hong Kong jeweler.

This year, for the first time, a press prize was established for the J-1 competition, which will be awarded by jewelry editors and independent journalists, and a public prize: the best sketch will be voted on the Typical Jeweler online platform.

The Kommersant Publishing House, The Blueprint and U Magazine are media partners of the exhibition.

“In these three years, we have come a long way and achieved tremendous results. Today, J-1 is not just a jewelry exhibition, but a working platform for the exchange of opinions and experience of all industry stakehlders,” comments Dina Nasyrova, Vice President of J-1.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





