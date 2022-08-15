Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
OreCorp’s Tanzania gold project to cost $474mln to develop
This includes underground development, open pit pre-strip, plant and associated project infrastructure and $36 million contingency.
“We expect payback to be within four years post-tax,” said company chief executive Matthew Yates.
“With a post-tax Net Present Value of $618 million and Internal Rate of Return of 25%, Nyanzaga has compelling metrics on the back of strong gold production over a long mine life.”
OreCorp said the combined open pit and underground mine would produce 295 000 ounces (oz) of gold per year at peak.
Production will average 250 000 oz/y for the first eight years of the mine life, and 242 000 oz/y for the first 10 years.
The DFS confirmed concurrent open pit and underground mine schedule delivers the optimal economic outcome for the project, it said.
Yates said with the DFS now complete, they are targeting first gold at Nyanzaga in 2025.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished