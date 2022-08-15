SML starts loan repayments to Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond has received A$2.9 million against an A$14 million loan repayment approved by Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The balance of the A$14 million loan will be repatriated in upcoming tranches, it said.

The repayment follows the National Bank of Angola (BNA)’s approval to repatriate the full balance of Lucapa’s alluvial investment loan of about A$34 million made to SML with no further regulatory approvals required in respect of its alluvial investment loan.

Lucapa holds a 40% stake in Lulo.

The Lulo mine has been in commercial production since 2015.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





