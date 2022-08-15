Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
Yesterday
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
Highland Gold increased EBITDA by 50 in 2021%
Revenue and gross profit increased proportionally, they amounted to $751 million and $387.6 million, respectively.
In addition to the assets that have long been owned by Highland Gold (including the operating Mnogovershinny, Belaya Gora, Novo-Shirokinsky, Kekura, Valunisty mines), the results for 2021 include new assets: the Asachinskoye deposit (owned by Trans-Siberian Gold), Amethyst and Baranyevskoye (Kamchatka Gold), as well as the Darkhan, Darasun mines and a number of promising projects.
The total debt of Highland Gold, including leasing obligations, at the end of 2021 amounted to $ 1.58 billion, for the year it increased almost 5 times. Net debt increased by more than 6 times, to $1.46 billion, its ratio to EBITDA, according to estimates, jumped to 3.42x from 0.83x at the end of 2020 (the covenants on Highland Gold obligations assume a ratio of net debt to EBITDA to 5.75x, the report says).
The main creditor of Highland Gold is VTB, in total, the debt to this bank at the end of 2021 was $ 1.48 billion, and it was represented by bills in euros with a rate of 3.75% and repayment at the end of July 2023. According to them, 100% of the company itself and shares in all Russian "daughters" are laid down.
In 2021 and since the beginning of 2022, Highland Gold has concluded a number of hedge contracts. According to estimates, 221.8 thousand ounces of gold were contracted for 2022 at a price of over $1800 per ounce (for comparison, the evening benchmark of the gold price on Tuesday was about $1795 per ounce).
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished