India's polished diamond exports in July dips 13.45%, while rough imports goes up 25.21%

India’s cut and polished gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 1933.32 mn in the month of July 2022 shows a decline of 13.45% as compared to $ 2233.82 mn for July 2021.

The gross Exports of Cut & Polished diamonds for April-July 2022 at $ 8200.78 mn shows a decline of 2.76% as compared to $ 8433.54mn for the same period of the previous year.

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 130.63 mn in month of July 2022 shows a growth of 23.24% as compared to $ 106.0 mn for the same month of the previous year.

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $172.26 mn is showing a growth of 43.71 as compared to US$ 119.86 mn for the same period of April – July 2021.

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 312.81 million is showing a decline of -10.83% as compared to US$ 350.79 million for the same period of April – July 2021.

The gross imports of rough diamonds in July 2022 shows $1953.21mn as against $1559.97mn in July 2021, indicating a growth of 25.21 per cent.

Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 6503.40 mn in April 2022 - July 2022 have shown a growth of 4.57% compared with the imports at $ 6219.12 mn for previous year.

In volume terms, the gross Import of rough diamonds at 439.92 million carats during April 2022 - July 2022 has shown a decline of 23.490% compared with the imports at 574.95 million carats during previous year.

The provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April 2022 - July 2022 at $ 622.73 mn shows growth of 69.84% over the comparative figure of $ 366.65 mn in the same period of the previous year.



