India’s polished diamond exports in July dips 13.45%, while rough imports goes up 25.21%

Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
Today
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
India’s polished diamond exports in July dips 13.45%, while rough imports goes up 25.21%
The gross Exports of Cut & Polished diamonds for April-July 2022 at $ 8200.78 mn shows a decline of 2.76% as compared to $ 8433.54mn for the same period of the previous year.
The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 130.63 mn in month of July 2022 shows a growth of 23.24% as compared to $ 106.0 mn for the same month of the previous year.
The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $172.26 mn is showing a growth of 43.71 as compared to US$ 119.86 mn for the same period of April – July 2021.
The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 312.81 million is showing a decline of -10.83% as compared to US$ 350.79 million for the same period of April – July 2021.
The gross imports of rough diamonds in July 2022 shows $1953.21mn as against $1559.97mn in July 2021, indicating a growth of 25.21 per cent.
Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 6503.40 mn in April 2022 - July 2022 have shown a growth of 4.57% compared with the imports at $ 6219.12 mn for previous year.
In volume terms, the gross Import of rough diamonds at 439.92 million carats during April 2022 - July 2022 has shown a decline of 23.490% compared with the imports at 574.95 million carats during previous year.
The provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April 2022 - July 2022 at $ 622.73 mn shows growth of 69.84% over the comparative figure of $ 366.65 mn in the same period of the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished