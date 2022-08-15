Holders of ADR for Nornickel shares will receive company shares in exchange

Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, informs holders of American depositary receipts representing rights to the Company’s shares (“ADRs”) that in accordance with the requirements of Part 13 of Article 6 of the Federal Law No. 114-FZ “On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” dated April 16, 2022, a notification was sent to JSC Raiffeisenbank, the ADR program custodian, about the requirement to conduct an automatic conversion, as a result of which holders of ADRs issued for shares of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the rights to which are recorded in Russian depositories, will be credited with the respective number of shares of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.

