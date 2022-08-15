Holders of ADR for Nornickel shares will receive company shares in exchange

Exclusive

De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030

Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview...

The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year

Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...

15 august 2022

“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel

Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...

08 august 2022

“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...

01 august 2022

Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell

Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...

25 july 2022

Holders of ADR for Nornickel shares will receive company shares in exchange

Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, informs holders of American depositary receipts representing rights to the Company’s shares (“ADRs”) that in accordance with the requirements of Part 13 of Article 6 of the Federal Law No. 114-FZ “On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” dated April 16, 2022, a notification was sent to JSC Raiffeisenbank, the ADR program custodian, about the requirement to conduct an automatic conversion, as a result of which holders of ADRs issued for shares of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the rights to which are recorded in Russian depositories, will be credited with the respective number of shares of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.

ABOUT THE COMANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.


