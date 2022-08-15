Arctic Mining Co Ltd discovers new diamond and iron mine

Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview...
Today
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
Arctic Mining Co Ltd discovers new diamond and iron mine
Arctic Mining Co, Ltd, formerly known as Arctic Mining Union Co., Ltd., was established in August 2012, and was transformed into a joint-stock company in October 2014. Arctic Mining was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2016. In the next 10 years, Arctic Mining Co., Ltd. will form a development team.
The mine is located in the mainland, 280 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife, the capital of Northwest Territories in Canada. This diamond mine was discovered in 1995, located near the Arctic Circle. It cost more than one billion dollars to develop. The mine is expected to produce 54 mn carats of rough diamonds and employ 530 employees before its life expires in 2028.
Arctic Mining focuses on coal, diamond, iron and other resources, mainly including coal, diamond, iron ore mining, processing, sales, international trade of iron ore and mixed ore business. It is engaged in the upstream full-cycle business of oil and gas exploration, evaluation, development and production through its holding subsidiary, Roc Oil.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished