Arctic Mining Co Ltd discovers new diamond and iron mine

With the impact of global warming, unknown treasures of the Arctic slowly surfaced. The scientific research team dispatched by Arctic Mining discovered a new mine on August 1, 2022. According to the preliminary estimation of experts, this mine contains 80 mn tons of iron ore raw materials and 46 mn tons of diamond raw materials, as per News Channel NEBRASKA.

Arctic Mining Co, Ltd, formerly known as Arctic Mining Union Co., Ltd., was established in August 2012, and was transformed into a joint-stock company in October 2014. Arctic Mining was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2016. In the next 10 years, Arctic Mining Co., Ltd. will form a development team.

The mine is located in the mainland, 280 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife, the capital of Northwest Territories in Canada. This diamond mine was discovered in 1995, located near the Arctic Circle. It cost more than one billion dollars to develop. The mine is expected to produce 54 mn carats of rough diamonds and employ 530 employees before its life expires in 2028.

Arctic Mining focuses on coal, diamond, iron and other resources, mainly including coal, diamond, iron ore mining, processing, sales, international trade of iron ore and mixed ore business. It is engaged in the upstream full-cycle business of oil and gas exploration, evaluation, development and production through its holding subsidiary, Roc Oil.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





