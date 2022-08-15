Zim extends incentive for large gold miners

Exclusive
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Zim extends incentive for large gold miners
Bloomberg quoted deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura as saying Harare will allow large producers that exceed their targets to receive 80% of the payment for the additional output in foreign currency.
The existing policy allows miners to receive 60% of their earnings in foreign currency and the remaining 40% in the local currency.
Chamber of Mines chief executive Isaac Kwesu backed the extension of the incentive.
“Overall, it’s a good policy,” he was quoted as saying.
“But for those that are already operating at full throttle, they will not be able to benefit from it.”
Meanwhile, Kambamura told the business publication that the Zimbabwean government engaged two local lenders that could help provide $1 billion of funding needed by the gold industry over the next five years.
Gold exports are the third leading foreign currency earner in Zimbabwe after platinum and remittances.
Zimbabwe wants the gold sector to account for a third of the targeted $12 billion the mining industry will generate in 2023.
Gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery rose just above 60% to 15,972.52 kg in the first half of 2022 compared to 9,954.67 kg during the same period last year, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).
