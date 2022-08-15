Murowa Diamonds sub-contractor fails to pay workers for over five months

Exclusive
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Murowa Diamonds sub-contractor fails to pay workers for over five months
The development saw workers embarking on industrial action.
Capafare responded by dismissing 43 employees.
However, Murowa Diamonds has intervened promising to pay its outstanding invoices to ensure production continues.
“Pursuant to the meeting held on 12 August 2022 between the management of RZM Murowa, Capafare Investments and Capafare Investments Employee Representatives, RZM Murowa Diamonds committed to making payments to Capafare Investments or outstanding invoices to date,” the diamond miner was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com.
“Murowa Diamonds committed to making payments for all submitted, outstanding Zimbabwean dollar invoices, all submitted outstanding US dollar invoices totalling $112 874.50.”
Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) general secretary Justice Chinhema blamed Murowa Diamonds for Capafare’s failure to pay its workers’ wages.
“As ZDAMWU we believe Murowa Diamonds is answerable. The work that was done benefited Murowa Diamonds, this labour broking business must end,” he said.
“Big companies engage small individuals’ paper-bag companies to do their work thereby violating workers’ rights.
“How can workers working at a diamond company go for five months without pay? Murowa Diamonds need to be careful because this is against the laws governing mining of diamonds…”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished