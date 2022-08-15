Murowa Diamonds sub-contractor fails to pay workers for over five months

Murowa Diamonds’ sub-contractor, Capafare Investments, has failed to pay its workers’ salaries for more than five months, according to local media reports.

The development saw workers embarking on industrial action.

Capafare responded by dismissing 43 employees.

However, Murowa Diamonds has intervened promising to pay its outstanding invoices to ensure production continues.

“Pursuant to the meeting held on 12 August 2022 between the management of RZM Murowa, Capafare Investments and Capafare Investments Employee Representatives, RZM Murowa Diamonds committed to making payments to Capafare Investments or outstanding invoices to date,” the diamond miner was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com.

“Murowa Diamonds committed to making payments for all submitted, outstanding Zimbabwean dollar invoices, all submitted outstanding US dollar invoices totalling $112 874.50.”

Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) general secretary Justice Chinhema blamed Murowa Diamonds for Capafare’s failure to pay its workers’ wages.

“As ZDAMWU we believe Murowa Diamonds is answerable. The work that was done benefited Murowa Diamonds, this labour broking business must end,” he said.

“Big companies engage small individuals’ paper-bag companies to do their work thereby violating workers’ rights.

“How can workers working at a diamond company go for five months without pay? Murowa Diamonds need to be careful because this is against the laws governing mining of diamonds…”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





