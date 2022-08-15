Russian Finance Ministry: Attempts to question Russia's full compliance with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme are unfounded and speculative

Exclusive
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Russian Finance Ministry: Attempts to question Russia's full compliance with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme are unfounded and speculative
“Furthermore, the Russian Federation condemns the attempts of the Civil Society Coalition supported by an absolute minority of some Western participants to politicize the work of the Kimberley Process substituting and distorting the basic principles. We consider it absolutely unacceptable to dilute the profile of the KP,” the commentary said.
According to the ministry, any attempt to classify Russian diamonds as non-compliant with the Kimberley Process shows a low level of awareness.
The Russian ministry's statement also emphasizes that tax payments and dividends from diamond mining operations in Russia are the backbone of community development in Yakutia, where 90% of diamonds are mined and where about 1 million people, including indigenous communities, live in very harsh climatic conditions.
“Yakutia receives almost all budgetary and other tax payments that have been providing targeted investments in local communities for over 50 years. Dividends are the most important and for some local communities the only source of funding for the repair of roads and utilities, schools, kindergartens, hospitals and other institutions,” the commentary added.
“Russia intends to continue discussing the definition of “conflict diamonds”. We believe that the success of this work is possible only on a depoliticized basis, in full compliance with the rules of the Kimberley Process. We expect our opponents to refrain from further speculative accusations and focus on the substantive work of the Kimberley Process, showing respect for other participants and global diamond mining industry as a whole. We call on all participants and observers of the Kimberley Process to strictly follow the Rules and Procedures of the Kimberley Process and the agenda agreed upon by consensus,” the Russian Ministry of Finance said in conclusion.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished