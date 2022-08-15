Canada Nickel Company confirmed discovery at Deloro property

Canada Nickel Company Inc. announced assay results at its Deloro property, which confirm the second significant discovery from the Company's newly acquired properties.

Mark Selby, Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are very pleased with the results from Deloro where we successfully delineated our target mineralization and grades throughout the intended geophysical target. Deloro now joins Reid as another significant, sizeable nickel discovery and we look forward to continued success as we continue exploration around our regional properties, developing what we believe has the potential to be one of the world's leading nickel districts. We will provide further updates on drilling and our regional plans in September."

Assay results at Deloro confirmed expected grades over entire core length of 487 metres of 0.25% nickel including 91 metres of 0.28% nickel, juniorminingnetwork.com reported.



