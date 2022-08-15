Sibanye-Stillwater projects lower first-half earnings

Exclusive
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Sibanye-Stillwater projects lower first-half earnings
The decrease in EPS and HEPS for the period is mainly due to a reduction in gold production from the South African gold operations for the second quarter.
“In addition and as reported the suspension of processing activities in late December 2021, to allow for the reinforcement of the Beatrix tailings storage facility (TSF), resulted in no ore being processed or sold from the Beatrix operations for the [first quarter] of 2022,” said the company.
The decline in EPS and HEPS is also attributed to production from the US PGM operations being significantly impacted by the severe regional flooding in Montana on 12 and 13 June 2022, with the Stillwater operations being suspended for seven weeks
Lower relative precious metals prices also affected the earnings as the average rand 4E PGM basket price was 19% lower for the first half of 2022 while the average US dollar 2E PGM basket price was 15% lower than the same period last year.
The decline in average commodity prices also resulted in the group recording a 45% decline in the share of results of equity-accounted investees after tax compared to the first six months of 2021.
Meanwhile, 4E PGM production from the South African PGM operations, including the purchase of concentrate (POC) of 849,152 4Eoz, was 9% lower than for the comparative period in 2021.
It said a 9% decrease in underground 4E PGM production to 751,717 4Eoz was partly offset by a 6% increase in surface production of 72,089 4Eoz, with third-party purchase of concentrate treated at the Marikana smelting and refining operations of 25,346 4Eoz, 27% lower due to the winding down of two third party purchase of concentrate contracts in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished