Gem Diamonds H1 revenue up marginally, maintains production guidance

Exclusive
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Gem Diamonds H1 revenue up marginally, maintains production guidance
The increase in revenue was due to strong demand and robust prices.
The London-listed mining company sold 57,075 carats in the first half of the year, an increase of 5% from the previous year’s 54,573 carats.
However, the average price fell to $1,745 per carat compared with $1,783, a year earlier.
"The sanctions imposed on the Russian diamond producer Alrosa have exacerbated a shortage of rough diamonds in the market, supporting continued strong demand and robust prices for Letseng's high-quality rough diamonds," said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
Meanwhile, Gem Diamonds’ production in the first six months of the year eased 2% to 55,157 from 56,504 in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the company said production metrics remain on track to be achieved, although at the lower end of the original guidance published in March 2022.
Gem Diamonds had projected an output of between 112 000 carats and 116 000 carats for the year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished