Sarine rolls out e-Grading™ for diamond manufacturers enabling in-house diamond grading

Exclusive
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Sarine rolls out e-Grading™ for diamond manufacturers enabling in-house diamond grading
With its e-Grading™ rollout, Sarine is also introducing its second-generation of AI-empowered grading technologies with the Sarine Clarity-II™ and an updated version of Sarine Color™, for even more accurate and consistent grading. The Sarine Clarity-II™ provides grading across the entire spectrum of grades, from I to VVS.
In addition, these second generation grading technologies will extend the limits of diamond evaluation beyond the traditional 4Cs. Sarine Clarity-II™ has the capability to evaluate a variety of commercial sorting parameters, including Black in Table (BIT), Black in Crown (BIC) etc. Similarly, the advanced Sarine Color™ provides for additional refining of the Color grade, by assessing fluorescence and tinge.
Sarine e-Grading™ is currently being rolled out to an expanded number of interested diamond manufacturers, having successfully completed advanced testing at several of India’s top-tier diamond manufacturers. With an emphasis placed on creating an efficient value chain, saving costs and increasing the margin for manufacturers and retailers, Sarine is set to re-imagine the diamond industry once again.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, “Sarine has over 30 years of experience in the development and integration of revolutionary tech-based systems into the diamond industry value chain, with dramatic benefits. In the five years since the release of our AI derived grading, we have acquired substantial knowledge on how to implement AI-based systems to meet and exceed the industry's requirements, not only in the lab, but also on-site in various environments to meet the diverse needs of the manufacturing, sorting, wholesaling and retail sourcing sectors of the value chain. With the rollout of e-Grading™, initially in the manufacturing segment, Sarine brings AI-based grading to the source, providing multiple benefits and making for a more efficient, shortened and cost-effective supply chain.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough Polished