Caracal Q2 gold output down as exploration yields positive results

The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Caracal Q2 gold output down as exploration yields positive results
The miner said 21,743 tonnes of ore at 1,84g/t gold were delivered to the plant from the mine compared to 26,329 in the first quarter of 2022.
Construction and commissioning of the second pad were completed and the third pad construction was 80% complete during the Quarter, it said.
Meanwhile, Caracal chief executive Robbie McCrae said results of the updated mineral resource have shown a significant increase in the quality of the resource at Kilimapesa Hill.
Results showed an expanded measured, indicated and inferred resource of 12.15-million tonnes at 1.5 g/t gold for 565 700 oz of contained gold, following a successful resource expansion drill campaign.
It reported a significant 202% increase in the measured and indicated category, with 56% of the contained 317 600 oz now in measured and indicated from the previous 105 000 oz.
“The positive results in the earlier [mineral resource estimate] update have further strengthened the Project team's confidence and justifies the company’s decision to expand production at Kilimapesa to 24,000oz per annum,” said McCrae.
Meanwhile, Caracal signed a revised share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Tyacks Gold, the holder of the licences collectively referred to as the Nyakafuru project in Tanzania.
A payment of $500 000 under the agreement was made during the period under consideration.
It said site preparation for the commencement of the exploration programme will be concluded by the end of September and drilling is planned to start in early October 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished