Amplats, Atlatsa complete sale of their interest in Bokoni Platinum

The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Amplats, Atlatsa complete sale of their interest in Bokoni Platinum
Amplats had a 49% stake in Bokoni, while Atlatsa held the remaining 51% shareholding.
“We are pleased to have concluded the disposal of Bokoni Mine to African Rainbow Minerals. In conjunction with our joint venture partner, Atlatsa, we wanted to ensure the sustainability of the mine by selling Bokoni to an operator with the technical and operational capability and access to funding to successfully restart and operate the mine,” said Amplats chief executive Natascha Viljoen.
The transaction will include employees and local communities in the new ownership structure alongside African Rainbow Minerals.
The effective date of the transaction is expected to be 1 September 2022, when African Rainbow Minerals will take over ownership, control, and management of Bokoni.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished