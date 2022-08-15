Zim first half gold deliveries improve

Exclusive
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Zim first half gold deliveries improve
Source: RBZ
Small-scale miners continued to deliver more gold to FGR compared to large gold mining companies.
Production was above 2000 kg every month during the period under consideration.
The month of January registered the biggest improvement as gold deliveries grew 187.48% year-on-year to 2,867.94kg, while that of June dropped 4% to 2,805.13 compared to the same period last year.
“At this rate, the bank’s projection of delivery 35 000 tonnes is within reach,” said RBZ governor John Mangudya.
“To ensure that 22 the set target is achieved, there is need to maintain the incentives and complement them with increased monitoring of gold producers to reduce leakages into the parallel market.”
Gold producers are allowed to keep 60% of their sales in foreign currency, with the balance being converted into Zimbabwe dollars.
However, Harare allowed miners last year to keep up to 80% of their gold sales proceeds in foreign currency subject to an increase in production.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished