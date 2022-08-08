LGJS 2022 concludes on a huge success note

India’s Biggest Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery Show (LDJS 2022) for Indian and international jewellers saw more than 25,000 visitors during the 4-day exhibition. Inaugurated with much fanfare on 5th August, the 2nd Edition Expo ‘LDJS 2022’ of the Lab-Grown Diamond and Jewellery Promotion Council (LGDJPC) was a huge success. International buyers from London, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Middle East as well as Indian buyers finalised orders during the Expo, as per a press release from the Council.

Spread across 5000 Square Metres, LDJS 2022 had more than 100 exhibitors showcasing their varied range of diamonds and jewellery to the buyers and visitors. It had 9 countries participating in it and 12 interactive trade sessions and fashion shows.

Speaking at the occasion, Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman, LGDJPC said, “We are extremely delighted by this tremendous response for this edition. The buyers and visitors were delighted to have such a wide range of LGDs manufactured in India to choose from. Even the various interactive sessions organised by us gave deep insights to the buyers.”

Rajesh Bajaj, Convenor, LGDJPC added: “This is a dream come true moment not only for the Council but the entire LGDJs market in India. This response will boost the council to do much better in our forthcoming editions. In fact, more than half of the exhibitors have confirmed their participation for the next edition and requesting us to organise it as soon as possible.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





