Capital cost for Karowe underground expansion rises – Lucara

The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
Yesterday
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Capital cost for Karowe underground expansion rises – Lucara
It said the increase reflects expected pricing changes following the execution of the main sink contract.
Mine ramp-up is expected in the first quarter of 2026 with full production from the Karowe underground expansion projected anticipated in the second half of 2026.
Lucara spent $29.1 million on the Karowe underground expansion project during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
This was mainly on construction activities and procurement of long lead items, including pre-sink activities for both the production and ventilation shafts.
The main sink contract for the production and ventilation shafts was executed and the main sinking of the ventilation shaft commenced.
“The transition from the pre-sink to the main sinking phase has been slower than anticipated however, opportunities have been identified to decrease main sink cycle times and reduce the impact [on] the schedule,” said Lucara.
It said activities for the Karowe underground expansion project in the upcoming quarters of 2022 include the commencement of the main sinking for the production shaft, awarding of bulk air cooler tender and continued procurement of underground equipment.
The miner will also continue with the detailed design and engineering of the underground mine infrastructure and layout as well as commission a 29-kilometre 132 kilovolts bulk power supply powerline by the end of the year.
The Karowe underground expansion project is expected to extend the mine life to at least 2040, with underground carat production predominantly from the highest value EM/PK(S) unit and is forecast to contribute about $4 billion in additional revenues, using conservative diamond prices.
