Gem Diamonds committed to protecting biodiversity

Gem Diamonds, which has a 70% stake in Letseng Diamond mine in Lesotho, says it is committed to protecting biodiversity, mitigating environmental damage and enhancing local conversation.

It said its biodiversity strategy is underpinned by industry-leading plans taking into consideration ecological threats to species and regional ecosystems.

The diamond miner said its bioremediation offset strategy at Letseng includes no-go areas protected from any development, indigenous wildlife rehabilitation programmes, wetland construction and grazing plans.

Gem Diamonds recently won an award on the protection of biodiversity at the African Mining Indaba.

The award recongises a company that has implemented pioneering and effective strategies to protect and preserve ecosystems and species potentially affected by their projects and operations.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





