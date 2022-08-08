DMCC to support JGT Dubai 2023 as its official partner

Today News

DMCC has announced that it will support Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) as the official partner of its second edition to be held in February 2023.

JGT Dubai brings together experts and practitioners from the industry to build connections and forge partnerships, unlocking the full potential of the global market and elevating the entire gem and jewellery ecosystem.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “DMCC has played a key role in positioning the emirate as a global trade hub, particularly for commodities such as diamonds and gold. We have achieved this through world-class facilities and services, a robust and business-friendly operating environment, and a full calendar of events that have convened industry leaders. Following on from the overwhelming success of the inaugural edition last year, JGT Dubai 2023 is set to connect key stakeholders from across the industry and unlock a host of trade opportunities.”

With events such as JGT Dubai, DMCC aims to stimulate a global dialogue to discuss emerging trends as well as challenges and opportunities on the horizon for the industry.

JGT Dubai 2023 will be held from 12–14 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It will be jointly organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), in addition to being powered by DMCC and the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG).



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





