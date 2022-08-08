Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
DMCC to support JGT Dubai 2023 as its official partner
JGT Dubai brings together experts and practitioners from the industry to build connections and forge partnerships, unlocking the full potential of the global market and elevating the entire gem and jewellery ecosystem.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “DMCC has played a key role in positioning the emirate as a global trade hub, particularly for commodities such as diamonds and gold. We have achieved this through world-class facilities and services, a robust and business-friendly operating environment, and a full calendar of events that have convened industry leaders. Following on from the overwhelming success of the inaugural edition last year, JGT Dubai 2023 is set to connect key stakeholders from across the industry and unlock a host of trade opportunities.”
With events such as JGT Dubai, DMCC aims to stimulate a global dialogue to discuss emerging trends as well as challenges and opportunities on the horizon for the industry.
JGT Dubai 2023 will be held from 12–14 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It will be jointly organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), in addition to being powered by DMCC and the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG).
