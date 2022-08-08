BBE Projects set to complete delivery of Venetia underground cooling system

BBE Projects is set to complete the delivery of a turnkey air-cooling system for De Beer’s Venetia diamond mine, in Limpopo, South Africa.

Mining Weekly reports that the need for cooling was identified as part of the ventilation and occupational hygiene planning for the underground mine.

The construction of De Beers’ $2.2-billion Venetia Underground Project (VUP) was about 54% complete in December 2021.

The VUP seeks to transition the mine from an open pit to an underground operation, thereby extending the mine life by 23 years to 2046.

Construction of the underground project started in 2013.

Underground production was initially expected to commence in 2021, while the mine was projected to treat about 130 million tonnes of ore, containing close to 96 million carats.

The VUP is targeting its first production by late 2022 and ramp up to full production from 2024.

At least 5.9-million tonnes of ore will be treated through the existing process plant to produce about 4.5-million carats of diamonds a year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





