BBE Projects set to complete delivery of Venetia underground cooling system

The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
Today
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
BBE Projects set to complete delivery of Venetia underground cooling system
Mining Weekly reports that the need for cooling was identified as part of the ventilation and occupational hygiene planning for the underground mine.
The construction of De Beers’ $2.2-billion Venetia Underground Project (VUP) was about 54% complete in December 2021.
The VUP seeks to transition the mine from an open pit to an underground operation, thereby extending the mine life by 23 years to 2046.
Construction of the underground project started in 2013.
Underground production was initially expected to commence in 2021, while the mine was projected to treat about 130 million tonnes of ore, containing close to 96 million carats.
The VUP is targeting its first production by late 2022 and ramp up to full production from 2024.
At least 5.9-million tonnes of ore will be treated through the existing process plant to produce about 4.5-million carats of diamonds a year.
