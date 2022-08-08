Lucara boosts H1 revenue as strong diamond market continues

Lucara Diamond realised revenue of $120.5 million from its Karowe mine, in Botswana during the first half of 2022 compared to $99.4 million, a year earlier.

It said strong rough and polished diamond market fundamentals continued, despite growing global economic uncertainties.

“Solid market fundamentals supported diamond prices despite growing concerns of a global economic slowdown as high levels of reported inflation persisted and governments respond with increasingly forceful measures in attempts to reduce it to sustainable levels,” the company said.

Lucara realised revenue of $52.3 million in the second quarter of the year.

This included $50 million from the sale of 66,167 carats from Karowe, as well as $2.3 million from the sale of third-party goods on the Clara platform.

Diamond sales in the second quarter of 2022 continued through HB under the sales agreement for those gem and near-gem diamonds greater than 10.8 carats which are to be manufactured and sold as polished.

Other diamonds continued to be sold through a combination of the Clara platform and regular tenders.

Meanwhile, Lucara produced 86,317 carats from Karowe in the second quarter compared to 101,330 carats, a year earlier.

It achieved a recovered grade of 12.0 carats per hundred tonnes for the period compared to 13.9 cpht in the second quarter of 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





