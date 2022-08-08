Lucara boosts H1 revenue as strong diamond market continues

Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Lucara boosts H1 revenue as strong diamond market continues
It said strong rough and polished diamond market fundamentals continued, despite growing global economic uncertainties.
“Solid market fundamentals supported diamond prices despite growing concerns of a global economic slowdown as high levels of reported inflation persisted and governments respond with increasingly forceful measures in attempts to reduce it to sustainable levels,” the company said.
Lucara realised revenue of $52.3 million in the second quarter of the year.
This included $50 million from the sale of 66,167 carats from Karowe, as well as $2.3 million from the sale of third-party goods on the Clara platform.
Diamond sales in the second quarter of 2022 continued through HB under the sales agreement for those gem and near-gem diamonds greater than 10.8 carats which are to be manufactured and sold as polished.
Other diamonds continued to be sold through a combination of the Clara platform and regular tenders.
Meanwhile, Lucara produced 86,317 carats from Karowe in the second quarter compared to 101,330 carats, a year earlier.
It achieved a recovered grade of 12.0 carats per hundred tonnes for the period compared to 13.9 cpht in the second quarter of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished