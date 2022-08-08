HRD Antwerp as a catalyst for talent and innovation in jewelry

Since 1985, every two years, young and innovative designers get the opportunity to compete in the biggest jewelry design contest worldwide.

But it has been in 2017 that this prestigious competition held its live red carpet ¬nal event.

This year, HRD Antwerp decided, for its 18th edition, to come back and re-invent itself under the high patronage of CIBJO (The World Jewellery Confederation) and in partnership with Vicenzaoro, Europe’s largest trade show for gold and jewelry.

There will be 3 categories in the competition this year. Besides the classic categories of diamond jewelry and gemstone jewelry a new category was added: Accessories.

The theme of the competition will be “peace”. The winner of each category can count on the actual production of the piece of jewelry they designed and becomes member of the HRD community with all bene¬ts included.

In the latest edition, HRD design awards received designs from more than 800 candidates from 38 countries. This year, the organizers have the ambition to reach more than 2.500 designers worldwide.

Designers can subscribe to the competition by sending in their designs through the HRD Design website (hrddesignawards.com) until the 15th of October 2022. The -nal winners will be announced at a red carpet event on January 23th 2023.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





