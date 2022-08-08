HRD Antwerp as a catalyst for talent and innovation in jewelry

Exclusive
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
Today
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
HRD Antwerp as a catalyst for talent and innovation in jewelry
But it has been in 2017 that this prestigious competition held its live red carpet ¬nal event.
This year, HRD Antwerp decided, for its 18th edition, to come back and re-invent itself under the high patronage of CIBJO (The World Jewellery Confederation) and in partnership with Vicenzaoro, Europe’s largest trade show for gold and jewelry.
There will be 3 categories in the competition this year. Besides the classic categories of diamond jewelry and gemstone jewelry a new category was added: Accessories.
The theme of the competition will be “peace”. The winner of each category can count on the actual production of the piece of jewelry they designed and becomes member of the HRD community with all bene¬ts included.
In the latest edition, HRD design awards received designs from more than 800 candidates from 38 countries. This year, the organizers have the ambition to reach more than 2.500 designers worldwide.
Designers can subscribe to the competition by sending in their designs through the HRD Design website (hrddesignawards.com) until the 15th of October 2022. The -nal winners will be announced at a red carpet event on January 23th 2023.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished