“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
ALROSA announces fulfilment of its Eurobond obligations
The company's press release said that as a result of the sanctions imposed on PJSC ALROSA (the "Company") and Alrosa Finance S.A., the issuer of two Note issues of Eurobonds in the amount of USD 500,000,000 each, maturing in 2024 and 2027, for which the Company acts as the guarantor, as well as other sanctions imposed by the United States of America, the European Union, and the United Kingdom in relation to the Russian Federation and Russian individuals, it has proven technically impossible for the Company to fulfil its regular coupon payment obligations on 9 April 2022 and 25 June 2022 under each of the Note issues (“the Coupons”).
In accordance with the Russian Federation Presidential Decrees No. 95, dated 5 March 2022, and No. 430, dated 5 July 2022, on 10 August 2022, the Company transferred funds to JSD NSD (National Settlement Depository) for onward transfer to Eurobond holders whose rights are recorded in the Russian depository infrastructure in accordance with the registers of Eurobond holders collated by 1 August 2022 as a result of the procedure to identify holders of ALROSA Eurobonds conducted by JSD NSD. The Coupon payments were made in Russian Federation roubles in accordance with the procedure determined by the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia and stipulated in the Bank of Russia official clarification No.6-OR, dated 20 May 2022.
The fulfilment of Eurobond coupon payment obligations as stipulated in the terms and conditions of the issuing documentation to holders whose rights are registered in foreign depository infrastructure (in particular through the Euroclear, Clearstream, and DTC settlement and clearing systems) remains technically impossible due to the sanctions imposed on the Company.
The Company is fully committed to its Eurobond payment obligations and is taking all possible steps and measures to protect the interests of all its Eurobond holders in equal measure. The Company is considering possible ways in which it might fulfil its obligations in the current circumstances.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished