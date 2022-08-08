Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds announces 2Q results
According to the company, 1,261,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 1.68 carats per tonne, a 6% increase relative to Q1 2022 and a 29% decrease compared to the 1,764,000 carats recovered at 2.18 carats per tonne in Q2 2021 (Q1 2022: 1,185,156 carats recovered).
Revenue from 587,000 carats sold at CAD97.8 million (US$76.0 million) at an average CAD167 per carat (US$130) compared to CAD64.7 million from 719,000 carats sold in Q2 2021 (US$52.6 million) at an average realized value of CAD90 per carat (US$73).
Net income at June 30, 2022 was CAD22.6 million or CAD0.11 earnings per share (2021: CAD22.5 million or CAD0.11 earnings per share).
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished