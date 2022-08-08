Mountain Province Diamonds announces 2Q results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

According to the company, 1,261,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 1.68 carats per tonne, a 6% increase relative to Q1 2022 and a 29% decrease compared to the 1,764,000 carats recovered at 2.18 carats per tonne in Q2 2021 (Q1 2022: 1,185,156 carats recovered).

Revenue from 587,000 carats sold at CAD97.8 million (US$76.0 million) at an average CAD167 per carat (US$130) compared to CAD64.7 million from 719,000 carats sold in Q2 2021 (US$52.6 million) at an average realized value of CAD90 per carat (US$73).

Net income at June 30, 2022 was CAD22.6 million or CAD0.11 earnings per share (2021: CAD22.5 million or CAD0.11 earnings per share).



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





