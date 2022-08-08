Jubilee completes £58m investment to expand PGM, copper, cobalt operational footprint

Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Jubilee completes £58m investment to expand PGM, copper, cobalt operational footprint
It said the investment also laid the platform for the expected growth during the full fiscal year 2023 period.
The company said in South Africa, construction and commissioning of the new 45% expanded Inyoni operations were completed in March 2022 with an annualised nameplate production capacity of 44 000 PGM ounces and 1.2 million tonnes combined chrome concentrate capacity.
It achieved increased production of 21 140 PGM ounces for six months despite planned operational interruptions to complete the new Inyoni processing facility.
"The rationale for the investment to expand our Inyoni operations is best illustrated by the simultaneous increase in not only the overall PGM production but also the sharp increase in earnings generated per PGM ounce despite softer metal prices,” said company chief executive Leon Coetzer.
In Zambia, copper production jumped 14% to 1 388 tonnes, over the previous six-month period.
Southern Copper Refining Strategy for 12 000 tonnes per annum of copper was brought onstream with the commissioning of the new Roan copper concentrator and the ramp-up of operations reached 80% of design capacity in August 2022.
“This puts us on track to achieve our targeted 3 700 tonnes of copper over the current six-month period ending December 2022,” said Coetzer.
“The increased production rates are expected to further reduce our unit cost. With the delivery of Project Roan, we are on track to reach 10 000 tonnes of copper for the full twelve-month period ending June 2023, while we work to unlock the cobalt potential.”
