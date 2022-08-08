Xtra-Gold produces 1098oz of gold in H1

ASX-listed gold explorer Xtra-Gold produced 1 098 ounces of gold in the first half of the year from its operations in Ghana.

The company sold 1 162 fine ounces at an average price of $1 928 per ounce, which helped boost the company’s cash on hand to $5.7 million from $4.7 million at the end of 2021.

Xtra-Gold is focused on defining a potentially significant resource from its Kibi gold discovery.

It holds five mining leases totalling approximately 226 km2 at the northern extremity of the Kibi gold belt.

The company’s exploration efforts to date have focused on the Apapam Concession, along the eastern flank of the Kibi gold belt.

The Kibi gold belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana’s main gold belt, the Ashanti belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





