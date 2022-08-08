Sarine Group’s revenue dips 13% in H1 2022 under challenging conditions

Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Sarine Group’s revenue dips 13% in H1 2022 under challenging conditions
Under challenging conditions, the Group revenue declined from $36.0 mn in H1 2021 to $31.2 m in H1 2022. The new category of Trade-related revenues, within the overall recurrent revenues, grew by some 70% to approximately 11% of Group revenue in H1 2022, up from just under 6% in H1 2021. The more significant decline (-48%) in profitability in H1 2022 was mainly due to the lower sales and also the overall increase in operating expenses, as operations returned to their normal.
The Sarine Group delivered 32 Galaxy®-family inclusion mapping systems in H1 2022 with a significantly higher mix (12) of systems for scanning large stones, primarily to customers in Africa. As of June 30, 2022, the total installed base was 743 systems.
For H1 2022, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of US 1.0 cent per ordinary share as per the stated dividend policy and a special interim bonus dividend of US 0.5 cent. The dividend is expected to be paid on 2 September 2022.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished