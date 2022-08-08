Gokhran of Russia to purchase 100 kg of refined platinum in standard ingots to the State Fund

Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Gokhran of Russia to purchase 100 kg of refined platinum in standard ingots to the State Fund
The acquisition of ADM is carried out from the subjects of the precious metals market on the basis of purchase and sale agreements to the State Fund of Russia concluded with suppliers whose offers contain the best conditions for their acquisition.
The price of refined platinum is determined in Russian rubles by dividing the value of the price in US dollars per troy ounce recorded on the London precious metals market during standard procedures for setting market prices before 15:00 Moscow time on the day preceding the day of price determination by the value of a troy ounce equal to 31.1034807 grams, and multiplying by the official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Russian ruble established by the Bank of Russia and valid on the day of determining the price, Gokhran said in a statement.
