Gokhran of Russia to purchase 100 kg of refined platinum in standard ingots to the State Fund

Gokhran of Russia announced its interest to purchase in September 2022 100 kg of refined platinum in standard ingots (ADM) to the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation.

The acquisition of ADM is carried out from the subjects of the precious metals market on the basis of purchase and sale agreements to the State Fund of Russia concluded with suppliers whose offers contain the best conditions for their acquisition.

The price of refined platinum is determined in Russian rubles by dividing the value of the price in US dollars per troy ounce recorded on the London precious metals market during standard procedures for setting market prices before 15:00 Moscow time on the day preceding the day of price determination by the value of a troy ounce equal to 31.1034807 grams, and multiplying by the official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Russian ruble established by the Bank of Russia and valid on the day of determining the price, Gokhran said in a statement.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





