Barrick boosts Q2 gold output

Barrick Gold produced 1.04 million ounces in the second half of 2022 compared to 1.01 million ounces, a year earlier or 990 000 ounces in the first quarter of the year.

Production was driven mainly by Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Veladero in Argentina, and Bulyanhulu and North Mara in Tanzania.

The miner said gold output is expected to grow further in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Barrick declared a dividend of $0.20 per share in respect of performance for the second quarter of 2022.

“On the back of our strong operating performance, we are once again able to provide a leading dividend yield to our shareholders, whilst still maintaining a strong balance sheet,” said company senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.

“We believe this continues to show the benefit of the dividend policy that we announced in February 2022, including the guidance it provides to our shareholders on future dividend streams.”



