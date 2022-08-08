BlueRock sells two large diamonds for about $122k

BlueRock Diamonds, which operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, sold two large stones at the July tender for $121,716.

Company chief executive Mike Houston said the diamonds were sold at an average price of more than $9,000 per carat.

“With the improving access to better quality kimberlite, we are also seeing an increase in the recovery of larger stones,” he said.

“While the market has stabilised since the exceptionally strong first quarter, high quality rough diamonds remain in demand; Kareevlei’s diamonds tick this box and accordingly, our average price remained robust at $607 per carat for the year to date.”

Houston also said that they are seeing a steady upward movement in the grade, and are confident that the grade will be back to about 4 carats per hundred tonnes from September 2022.

The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 10.4 million tonnes or 516,200 carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





