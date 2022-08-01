Get-Diamonds reports significant growth in users in 2022

Today News

Get-Diamonds, the diamond trading platform of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the world’s only non-profit e-commerce site, reported a significant increase in the number of registered and active users on the site during the first seven months of this year.

According to Google Analytics, during January to July 2022 Get-Diamonds showed a 34% rise in new users and a total increase of 27% in users, compared to the previous seven months.The number of active users during the first seven months of 2022 increased by 41 percent.

Get-Diamonds is the world’s largest B2B online platform for listing and searching for polished diamonds. It lists over 1.7 million diamonds from 4,700 vendors, with a total value of over $6.7 billion.The platform is backed by tech company Lucy Platforms, whose proprietary AI-based technology enables Get to create innovative unique digital tools especially suited to the needs of the diamond community.

Get-Diamonds Executive Director Eyal Shirazy said, “We are extremely encouraged by the growth in users of Get-Diamonds during the year up till now. The numbers clearly demonstrate that Get-Diamonds’ new innovative tools, such as the data-driven online polished tenders and the virtual try-on tool Virtual Hand are attracting additional traffic, and are creating value for the diamond community. We are continuing to pioneer new technologies to serve the needs of diamond traders.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





