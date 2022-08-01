Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
Yesterday
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Get-Diamonds reports significant growth in users in 2022
According to Google Analytics, during January to July 2022 Get-Diamonds showed a 34% rise in new users and a total increase of 27% in users, compared to the previous seven months.The number of active users during the first seven months of 2022 increased by 41 percent.
Get-Diamonds is the world’s largest B2B online platform for listing and searching for polished diamonds. It lists over 1.7 million diamonds from 4,700 vendors, with a total value of over $6.7 billion.The platform is backed by tech company Lucy Platforms, whose proprietary AI-based technology enables Get to create innovative unique digital tools especially suited to the needs of the diamond community.
Get-Diamonds Executive Director Eyal Shirazy said, “We are extremely encouraged by the growth in users of Get-Diamonds during the year up till now. The numbers clearly demonstrate that Get-Diamonds’ new innovative tools, such as the data-driven online polished tenders and the virtual try-on tool Virtual Hand are attracting additional traffic, and are creating value for the diamond community. We are continuing to pioneer new technologies to serve the needs of diamond traders.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished