Power Metal seeks large scale nickel-platinum group element discovery in Botswana

“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
Yesterday
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Power Metal seeks large scale nickel-platinum group element discovery in Botswana
"We are making very important progress as we look to reinvigorate the Molopo Farms Project, arguably one of the company's major exploration success stories from 2020/2021,” said company chief executive Paul Johnson.
“The main next step is planned diamond drilling focused on the discovery of economic nickel sulphides and following up on the highly positive results from the drill programme completed in early 2021.”
Power Metal said airborne geophysics previously completed confirmed an exploration model focusing on magmatic feeder zones within the Molopo Farms Complex.
Significantly, the previous drill programme, which concluded in 2021 intersected nickel-sulphides downhole with individual grades up to 1.69% nickel, including 0.55g/t platinum over 0.6m from 446.7m downhole.
Follow-up petrographical work identified primary nickel and copper sulphides.
The company is set to finalise and sign a contract within the next few weeks in advance of a diamond drilling programme currently expected to commence in the autumn.
