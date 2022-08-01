Power Metal seeks large scale nickel-platinum group element discovery in Botswana

London-listed exploration company Power Metal Resources has commenced the next phase of exploration at the Molopo Farms Complex Project where it is targeting a large scale nickel-platinum group element discovery in south-western Botswana.

"We are making very important progress as we look to reinvigorate the Molopo Farms Project, arguably one of the company's major exploration success stories from 2020/2021,” said company chief executive Paul Johnson.

“The main next step is planned diamond drilling focused on the discovery of economic nickel sulphides and following up on the highly positive results from the drill programme completed in early 2021.”

Power Metal said airborne geophysics previously completed confirmed an exploration model focusing on magmatic feeder zones within the Molopo Farms Complex.

Significantly, the previous drill programme, which concluded in 2021 intersected nickel-sulphides downhole with individual grades up to 1.69% nickel, including 0.55g/t platinum over 0.6m from 446.7m downhole.

Follow-up petrographical work identified primary nickel and copper sulphides.

The company is set to finalise and sign a contract within the next few weeks in advance of a diamond drilling programme currently expected to commence in the autumn.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





