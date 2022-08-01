Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
Yesterday
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
AngloGold Ashanti boosts first half output, declares dividend
Production growth was underpinned by higher grades and tonnes processed, leading to marked improvements from the Australian and Latin American operations, which offset lower production from Kibali and Geita in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania, respectively.
AngloGold Ashanti said total cash costs for the first six months of the year were $1,068/oz, up 6% from the first half of 2021 driven largely by accelerating inflation across several input categories as well as larger royalty payments due to the higher gold price received.
These cost pressures, it said, were partially offset by operating improvements and a 10% increase in underground grades.
“The fundamentals of our company continue to improve, despite the challenging cost environment,” said chief executive Alberto Calderon.
“We have the right structure and the right people in place to further optimise from our portfolio and close the gap with our peers.”
Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2022 was $864 million, compared with $876 million for the first half of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA was 1% lower year-on-year mainly due to higher operating costs and higher exploration and evaluation costs, partially offset by higher gold sold and the higher gold price received.
Headline earnings for the period were $300 million, or 71 US cents per share, compared with $363 million, or 87 US cents per share, in the first half of 2021.
The miner’s free cash flow rose to $471 million for the first half of 2022 from an outflow of $25 million in the same period last year.
The increase in free cash flow was supported by $549 million received from the Kibali gold mine.
AngloGold Ashanti also declared an interim dividend of 29 US cents per share, or $121 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished