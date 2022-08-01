IV Youth Forum of Indigenous Peoples opens in Norilsk

Today News

The opening ceremony of the IV Youth Forum of the Indigenous Peoples of the North of the Krasnoyarsk Territory took place in the Youth Center of Norilsk, the Taimyr Telegraph reports. The large-scale event is attended by 50 delegates aged 18 to 35 years from the northern territories of the region.

This year the forum is divided into two areas. From 6 to 8 August, events will be held in Norilsk, and on 9–10 August in Dudinka. The major theme of this forum is the development of tourism and ethnotourism.

The IV Youth Forum of the Indigenous Peoples of the North of the Krasnoyarsk Territory was opened by Grigory Dyukarev, President of the Association of Indigenous Minorities of the Taimyr Region of the Krasnoyarsk Territory:

“We are expanding our horizons over and over again, we are mastering new knowledge, new practices, and today, these days, we have a unique opportunity to work both in Norilsk and Dudinka. An extensive program has been prepared for the forum participants, and I am sure that our youth with their ancestors' heads held high will carry the cause. After all, it was they who taught us how to survive in the harshest conditions, and now our task is to preserve the culture that was laid by them.”

Addressing the forum participants, Deputy Head of Taimyr Nikolai Maimago noted that the issues of preserving the language and culture of the indigenous peoples of the North are very acute. And it is very important that it is the representatives of the youth who are raising this topic and trying to solve problems today.

“This youth forum, this platform should provide basic knowledge that will help you better understand life and find the path of self-realization. There are a lot of opportunities for this today. First of all, these are the programs implemented by Norilsk Nickel in Taimyr. Day of the Reindeer Breeder, Day of the Fisherman - financing of their organization and gifts to the winners is taken over by Nornickel. I wish you great success, so that you absorb the knowledge and information that you will receive at this forum like a sponge, and, of course, that you realize yourself as individuals in the future,” said Nikolai Maimago.

“We have prepared very good seminars that Norilsk Nickel is holding. Oleg Marfin and Galina Ershova will hold seminars on grants and competitions, which have been organized by Norilsk Nickel for many years, for two days. These are the "World of New Opportunities" and "The World of Taimyr". We will tell you what new nominations are emerging and that children have a tremendous opportunity to develop the territories where they live through participation in grant programs,” said Anfisa Nikiforova, Head of Indigenous Peoples at Norilsk Nickel’s Polar Division.

As noted in the correspondence of the Taimyr Telegraph, the forum has been organized by the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Taimyr for the fourth year in a row, and Norilsk Nickel is the general partner of the event.





