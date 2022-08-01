Exclusive
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Tanzania targets the Dubai diamond market
Minerals minister Dotto Biteko was quoted by The Citizen as saying that the Dubai market offered hope for the country’s stones.
He said Tanzania produced about 500,000 carats in the 2019/2020 reporting period.
Large-scale diamond mining in Tanzania is taking place at the Williamson diamond mine in Shinyanga Region.
Production at Williamson resumed in the first half of the year after 18 months of care and maintenance since April 2020.
Petra Diamonds reached an agreement with the government of Tanzania late last year with the view to establishing a sustainable future for the Williamson Diamonds joint venture.
The Aim-listed diamond company said the agreement provided for a capital restructuring of the Williamson Diamonds entity.
The capital restructuring will include a Williamson Diamonds share issue with the effect of reducing Petra's indirect shareholding from 75% to 63% and consequently increasing the government of Tanzania's shareholding from 25% to 37%.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished