“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Debswana H1 rough diamond sales grow 54%
The diamonds were sold to De Beers’ sightholders and the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.
The year began with healthy demand and inventory conditions throughout the diamond pipeline as retailers restocked in the first two months of the year – with polished diamond prices rising on the back of the strong trading environment, according to De Beers.
The Bank of Botswana’s data shows that Debswana sold diamonds worth $673.1 million last January. The diamond sales dropped to $82.1 million in February.
The sales rebounded in March as Debswana sold diamonds worth $336.8 million and $511.4 million in April.
The central bank data showed that Debswana raked in $406 million and $612.7 in May and June, respectively.
Debswana production rose 10% to 11.7 million carats in the first six months of the year compared with 10.7 million carats, the previous year.
The increase was attributed to improved processing of ore at both Orapa and Jwaneng, as well as planned higher grade at Orapa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished