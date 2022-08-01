Exclusive
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
Over 300 Indian businesses meet with DMCC at Roadshows in Chennai and Kerala
The event saw senior DMCC executives address over 300 representatives of the Indian business community from a range of sectors, as well as government bodies. Speakers and delegates discussed the strategic geographic location and commercial appeal of Dubai and the ease of doing business in DMCC, which is the fastest growing and most interconnected free zone in the world. The discussions also focused on opportunities for the UAE and India to enhance bilateral trade and business relations.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Facilitating trade, removing barriers to entry and unlocking new business opportunities are critical components of DMCC’s mandate. Dubai and India share an extremely strong and long-standing trade relationship, and India is currently Dubai’s second largest trade partner. And the latest development that solidifies our relations is the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement - CEPA. The agreement, which came into effect in May this year, looks to boost bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars in five years, an increase of 66% from the current 60 billion US dollars.”
Held in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the full capacity roadshow event demonstrated DMCC’s deep commitment to businesses in the region and underlined its focus on strengthening trade relations with India across a range of sectors such as Precious Metals & Stones, Technology & Telecom and Financial Services.
The FICCI said: “We are happy to partner with DMCC to discuss business opportunities in the UAE for our members in Chennai and Kochi. With the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement now in place, the commercial outlook for setting up a company in Dubai is high on the agenda for many Indian companies. DMCC, as a leading free zone, would provide these companies with the opportunities to further trade and investment.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished