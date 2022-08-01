Over 300 Indian businesses meet with DMCC at Roadshows in Chennai and Kerala

05 august 2022 News

DMCC has successfully concluded its Made for Trade Live roadshow in Chennai And Kerala, India, where it highlighted the benefits of doing business in Dubai for Indian companies looking to expand internationally.

The event saw senior DMCC executives address over 300 representatives of the Indian business community from a range of sectors, as well as government bodies. Speakers and delegates discussed the strategic geographic location and commercial appeal of Dubai and the ease of doing business in DMCC, which is the fastest growing and most interconnected free zone in the world. The discussions also focused on opportunities for the UAE and India to enhance bilateral trade and business relations.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Facilitating trade, removing barriers to entry and unlocking new business opportunities are critical components of DMCC’s mandate. Dubai and India share an extremely strong and long-standing trade relationship, and India is currently Dubai’s second largest trade partner. And the latest development that solidifies our relations is the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement - CEPA. The agreement, which came into effect in May this year, looks to boost bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars in five years, an increase of 66% from the current 60 billion US dollars.”

Held in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the full capacity roadshow event demonstrated DMCC’s deep commitment to businesses in the region and underlined its focus on strengthening trade relations with India across a range of sectors such as Precious Metals & Stones, Technology & Telecom and Financial Services.

The FICCI said: “We are happy to partner with DMCC to discuss business opportunities in the UAE for our members in Chennai and Kochi. With the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement now in place, the commercial outlook for setting up a company in Dubai is high on the agenda for many Indian companies. DMCC, as a leading free zone, would provide these companies with the opportunities to further trade and investment.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





