“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Dollar strength and negative sentiment left gold down 3.5% in July
A strong US dollar and sticky real yields weighed on gold in the first half of July. But softer inflation expectations mid-month and Jobless Claims a few days later in the US nudged the dollar and real rates down. These reversals also coincided with extended positioning in futures markets for currencies, gold and, to a lesser extent, rates.
China: China’s gold demand was robust in July. First, total holdings in Chinese gold ETFs saw a notable rise, mainly driven by opportunity-buying amid a lower local gold price combined with risk-off sentiment and higher safe-haven demand as the local stock market fell.
India: Retail demand remained tepid in July due to muted rural demand, the wedding season drawing to a close and the higher import duty on gold. Retail demand saw marginal improvement during the third week of the month due to a correction in the domestic gold price, however consumers held back purchases in expectation of a further correction to come.
Europe: With inflation expected to have reached a new all-time high in July, the European Central Bank (ECB) increased its policy rate by 0.5%, exiting its negative interest rates policy with the first increase in 11 years. The ECB also introduced a new debt crisis tool aimed at avoiding a surge in borrowing costs for vulnerable economies. But despite the continued less-than-rosy picture for the region, holdings in European gold ETFs sold off during the month, led by significant outflows in UK funds.
US: US Mint data shows that gold coin sales (American Eagle and Buffalo) totalled 104,000 oz in July, below the y-td average of 158,000 oz. Annualising current sales suggest that 2022 could surpass full-year 2021 sales of 1.6mn oz, reaching an estimate of 1.9mn oz.
