“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
WGC Report: An SRO for India’s gold industry
The establishment of professionally run self-regulatory organisation (SRO), will promote industry’s best practices, building on the work of the Swarna Adarsh Abhiyan initiative – devising code of conduct for every industry vertical, providing certification for members who adopt these codes, engaging wit stakeholders across the gold value chain and advocating for best practice.
Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council said: “The Indian gold market is one of the world's largest and most diverse. Thousands of people work in the industry that serves this market and while most participants act in accordance with industry best practices, their efforts are neither standardized nor codified. India’s gold market is now ready for the next stage for evolution, with the establishment of professionally run self-regulatory organisation (SRO). The organisation would serve as the conscience keeper of the industry. The first steps have already been taken in this process; multiple stakeholders have been consulted and further consultations are underway. We believe that the time is right for the Indian gold industry to have its own SRO – an organisation that will allow members to demonstrate their credentials, attract customers, grow their businesses and drive trust across the gold market.”
