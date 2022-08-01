Burgundy’s Maison Mazerea brand strategy secures sales agreements

05 august 2022 News

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited has announced the progress of the sales strategy driven by its ultra-luxury diamond brand, Maison Mazerea. The successful establishment of the brand provides the platform and market positioning to commence sales of an extensive inventory of high-value Fancy Colour diamonds cut and polished by Burgundy over the past six months.

The company has now entered into a two-stage agreement with Solid Gold Diamonds, one of Australia’s leading independent jewellers headquartered in Burgundy’s hometown of Perth, Western Australia.

Stage one is an initial agreement regarding bridal jewellery, which will start in August presenting uniquely cut Maison Mazerea branded diamonds in Solid Gold’s engagement and bridal jewellery designs, with a profit-sharing agreement on all sales.

Stage two will see close collaboration between Burgundy and Solid Gold on the design and production of an exclusive fine jewellery collection featuring larger and higher value Maison Mazerea diamonds, with sales commencing at a debut of the collection in October.

Separately, collaborative arrangements with the Princess Grace Foundation and its Grace de Monaco luxury brand will culminate in an exclusive launch event in New York in November, with sales of fine jewellery via private invitation-only viewings.

In addition, Burgundy continues to progress the development of similar agreements with other international jewellers and luxury watchmakers, with ongoing sales events accelerating through 2023.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





