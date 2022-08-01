Cobre intersects third copper mineralisation at Botswana’s Ngami copper project

05 august 2022 News

Cobre discovered a third intersection of copper mineralisation from its ongoing drill programme on Ngami Copper Project licenses in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) of Botswana.

It said based on visual estimates, drill hole NCP09 has intersected a 15metre zone of copper mineralisation starting from 106 m downhole.

Mineralisation consists of malachite, chrysocolla and fine-grained chalcocite which include vein, fracture fill and fine-grained mineralisation along bedding and foliation planes.

“The ongoing hole further illustrates the strike length of intersected copper mineralisation in this exciting target which remains open-ended,” Cobre executive chair and managing director Martin Holland said.

“The footprint of mineralisation, which now extends over more than 3km, is very much in-line with known deposits in the Kalahari Copper Belt.”

The Ngami Copper Project includes a large portion of a sub-cropping formation contact on which the majority of KCB deposits have occurred.

Cobre’s licence consists of more than 500 kilometres of prospective contact, divided into 57 ranked targets.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





