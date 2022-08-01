Botswana Diamonds to apply for mining permit as it finds another kimberlite at Thorny River

05 august 2022 News

Dual-listed Botswana Diamonds is set to apply for a mining permit as it discovered another kimberlite from the latest drilling campaign on its Thorny River diamond project in South Africa.

“We have finished exploration and now move toward mine development,” said company chairperson John Teeling.

“We already have a good understanding of how the mine will look. The recent drilling identified the entry point for a mine. The next stage is to refine the mine model and to apply for a mining permit.”

It completed 12 reverse circulation holes leading to the finding of 52 metres of kimberlite, the largest intersection being 22 metres.

The diamond explorer also discovered two new blows that will increase the mineable resource.

Botswana Diamonds said last April that assuming mid-range diamond values of $170 per carat, mid-range mining costs, a discount rate of 10%, a recovered grade of 40 carats per hundred tonnes and 1.7 million tonnes of kimberlite mined, indicates that a mine is likely to be commercial.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





