Exclusive
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
Glencore cuts full-year copper output guidance
Company chief executive Gary Nagle said they reduced their guidance by 5% to just above 1 million tonnes from the previous 1,1 million tonnes.
Glencore said the operating challenges facing Katanga are expected to continue in the short to medium term, also impacted by land access constraints that Katanga is endeavouring to address.
“We are accelerating the next cutback in the KOV pit to resolve some of the immediate constraints, while simultaneously planning upgrades to the processing circuit to match the evolution of the orebody over the life of mine,” said the company.
The company’s own sourced copper production of 510,200 tonnes was 15% lower in the first half of 2022 compared with 598 000 tonnes, a year earlier.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished