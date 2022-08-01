Exclusive
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
West African to start gold mining at second Burkina Faso mine by 2025
The study estimated a pre-tax free cash flow of $2.4 billion and a post-tax net present value of $856 million and an internal rate of return of 21% at a gold price of $1 750/oz.
Company chief executive Richard Hyde said they aim to fund the Kiaka development from internal cash flow and debt.
He said they had engaged leading debt advisory firm Orimco to assist with the banking process.
“We have a $20 million 2022 early works budget for Kiaka, with major works expected to start in early 2023 leading to first gold in mid-2025,” said Hyde.
“WAF is in an exciting growth phase, as we aim to a be a multi-project +400,000oz per annum gold producer by 2025.”
West African acquired a 90% interest in the Kiaka project from B2Gold last year for $100 million.
Kiaka is located 45 kilometres from WAF’s existing Sanbrado Gold Operation, which allows the company to leverage their experienced management and operational teams in the region.
The project, which has a 7.7 million ounce resource, was granted a 20-year mining lease.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished