“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
Diamond market uncertain during summer slowdown
The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat goods fell 2.6% during July but remained 4.6% higher than at the beginning of the year.
Manufacturing centers were quieter due to high rough prices and reduced polished demand. US dealers stayed resilient despite economic concerns, receiving steady short-term memo orders from jewelers.
US disposable income was under pressure. Consumer confidence dropped as inflation rose to 9.1% and the Federal Reserve hiked up interest rates by 0.75 percentage points in July. Yet jewelry retail continued to improve compared to 2021. June jewelry sales were up 16% year on year, according to Mastercard. European luxury brands reported stellar first-half results. Chinese jewelry performance decreased due to ongoing Covid-19 disruptions and economic weakness.
Concerns mounted over rough supply. Global rough sales were down since March following US and European sanctions on Alrosa and restrictions on Russian banks. Alrosa’s absence has spurred demand for non-Russian production; De Beers and Rio Tinto saw significant growth and higher prices in the first half. De Beers’ rough price index ended that period 28% above 2021’s first-half levels.
Polished inventory remains high. The record volume indicates that the lack of Alrosa goods has yet to impact the polished market. Strong rough buying in the first quarter made for enough polished to satisfy demand in the subsequent months.
The polished sector may start feeling the absence of Russian supply later in the third quarter, as Alrosa’s post-sanctions production will not be available. Short-term expectations have declined due to economic caution and the drop in polished demand. Sentiment is weak and the trade anticipates a slow third quarter, but there is optimism for the holidays, diamonds.net notes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished